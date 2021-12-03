Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Colliers Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Colliers Securities from $135.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.49. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 48.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 83.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.