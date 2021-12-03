Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

Ambarella stock opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

