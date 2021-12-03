Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $226.46 and last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 23353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.52.

The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

