Ambarella’s (AMBA) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their positive rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.14.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $200.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.49. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Ambarella by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.