AMEPAY Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $142,830.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00062229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.25 or 0.07865744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00091496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,556.46 or 0.99992651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002756 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

