Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.07. 69,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,325. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

