American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Down 1.6%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 872,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,036,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on American Lithium in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

