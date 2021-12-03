American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

AMWL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

NYSE AMWL opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. American Well has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $125,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,086 shares of company stock worth $3,783,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

