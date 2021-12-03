Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ames National worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Ames National stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $220.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

