AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,762 shares of company stock worth $22,720,781 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $138.87 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.