Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $130.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.80 million and the highest is $133.40 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $520.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $518.77 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,274 shares of company stock worth $241,008. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

