Analysts Anticipate Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:LGO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $590.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

