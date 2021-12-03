Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 591,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.57 and a beta of 0.47.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,766,791. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,825,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 70,643 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

