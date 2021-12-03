Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,752,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

