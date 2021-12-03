Analysts Offer Predictions for Arhaus Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

