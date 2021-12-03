Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) PT at $120.43

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of APPN traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. 19,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.46. Appian has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Appian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Appian by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Appian by 38.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Appian by 59.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

