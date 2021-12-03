Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$61.67

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at C$55,105.16. Also, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90. Insiders have sold 65,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,522 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 90.04. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$67.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

