Analysts Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Price Target at $5.30

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 816,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,668. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 million, a P/E ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.