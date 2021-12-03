Analysts Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Price Target at $5.30

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 800.16%.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
