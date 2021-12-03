Analysts Set Expectations for Ambarella, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

