Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $4.48

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,141. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 619,644 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 105,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after buying an additional 1,534,465 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

