Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT at $28.00

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PRCH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,059. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,295. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 39,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,232. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

