Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target at $207.41

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.48. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

