Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target at $54.58

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMLF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

TRMLF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 36,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,543. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.5429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

