Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

12/3/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Accel Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/19/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Accel Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

10/15/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Accel Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

