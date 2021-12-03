Analyzing Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) & Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Molecular Templates and Mirati Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $18.84 million 13.09 -$104.92 million ($1.90) -2.31 Mirati Therapeutics $13.40 million 529.99 -$357.94 million ($9.53) -14.38

Molecular Templates has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Molecular Templates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Molecular Templates and Mirati Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 9 0 2.75

Molecular Templates presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 231.05%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $211.40, suggesting a potential upside of 54.24%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -417.71% -117.50% -46.38% Mirati Therapeutics N/A -39.99% -35.36%

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E. Poma, Jean Gariépy, and Leigh Revers in 2000 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

