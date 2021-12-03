Analyzing Quarterhill (QTRHF) & The Competition

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS: QTRHF) is one of 27 public companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quarterhill to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quarterhill and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $107.89 million $13.95 million -11.76 Quarterhill Competitors $327.64 million $21.07 million 19.50

Quarterhill’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quarterhill and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quarterhill Competitors 68 376 826 16 2.61

Quarterhill presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 81.25%. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 42.58%. Given Quarterhill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -24.53% -6.82% -6.10% Quarterhill Competitors -6,804.63% 0.42% -2.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quarterhill pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 43.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Quarterhill rivals beat Quarterhill on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Systems segment comprises contracted projects and OEM products which are distributed directly and through a network of distributor/agency relationships. The services segment consists professional services sold on a time and material consulting basis. The Recurring segments comprises service and maintenance contracts, software maintenance contracts, hosted “software as a service“ applications, revenues from running royalties, and data analytics services. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

