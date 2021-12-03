Analyzing Tiptree (TIPT) & Its Peers

Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tiptree to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tiptree and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree Competitors 672 2981 2661 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Tiptree’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tiptree has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million -$29.16 million 9.00 Tiptree Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 78.54

Tiptree’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tiptree pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 17.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84% Tiptree Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Summary

Tiptree competitors beat Tiptree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

