Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $9.37 on Friday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Get Andritz alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADRZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.