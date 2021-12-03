Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 2,960 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,010 ($39.33) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,334.44 ($43.56).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,746.50 ($35.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,744.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,146.71.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders bought 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.