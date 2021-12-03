Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

