Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Anterix by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 63,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

