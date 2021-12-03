Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.03 and last traded at $86.57. 8,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMEH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

