Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:APGB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 503.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 111.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

