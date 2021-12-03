AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.54 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $22.54 million and approximately $825,388.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00247490 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,362,117 coins and its circulating supply is 244,362,115 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

