AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

APPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

APPH opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

