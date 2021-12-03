Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,596. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46. Appian has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

