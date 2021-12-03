Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.02.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $163.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

