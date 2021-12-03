Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.