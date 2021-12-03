Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Down 27.9% in November

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $727,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.