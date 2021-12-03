Apria (NYSE:APR) & Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Critical Analysis

Apria (NYSE:APR) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Apria alerts:

68.1% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Apria and Aveanna Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apria $1.11 billion 0.94 $46.14 million N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apria has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apria and Aveanna Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apria 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00

Apria currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 121.77%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Apria.

Profitability

This table compares Apria and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apria 6.46% -1,439.24% 10.46% Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Apria on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.