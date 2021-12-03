Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Director Amato Giaccia Sells 3,245 Shares

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Director Amato Giaccia sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $10,448.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ARAV opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Aravive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.