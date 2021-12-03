Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) vs. EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Head-To-Head Review

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -727.70% -44.88% -40.65% EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcimoto and EZGO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 1 3 0 2.75 EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcimoto presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.24%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcimoto and EZGO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $2.18 million 154.63 -$18.12 million ($0.86) -10.43 EZGO Technologies $16.84 million 1.24 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

EZGO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arcimoto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security. The Deliverator is for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility. The Cameo is for film, sports and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster is an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was founded by Mark D. Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

