Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ARHS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

