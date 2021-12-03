Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

