Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 7,949 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,871 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

