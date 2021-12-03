Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 433 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.80 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

