Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 52.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.26 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 336.86%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.