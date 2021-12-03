Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

