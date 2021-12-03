Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASAN opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.55. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,263,915 shares of company stock worth $124,636,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $11,715,216. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

