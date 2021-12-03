Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Down 38.4% in November

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASTI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

